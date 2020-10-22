Mobile police searching for missing 66-year-old woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s assistance in finding 66-year-old Deborah Stone.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Stone was taken to Infirmary 65 at 3290 Dauphin St. by her caretaker for an appointment. She asked to use the restroom and was later discovered to have left the facility through the back door.

Stone was last seen wearing a white shirt with patches sewn onto the sleeves and black tights.

She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has a history of homelessness.

Stone is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds.

If anyone has seen Stone or knows her whereabouts, call police at 251-208-7211.

