The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing May 26.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing on May 26.

Elizabeth Bishop is described as being approximately 5-foot-3, weighing around 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

According to police, Bishop had plans to meet her grandmother at Medal of Honor Park on May 26, but she did not never showed up. Bishop’s whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who has seen or interacted with Bishop or has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.