Mobile police searching for missing 17-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Dawson Bridgemon.





Bridgemon left Bay Pointe hospital on Monday, Oct. 19, at about 4:14 p.m., and has not been seen since. He was last seen in the Nevius Road area wearing a white T-shirt with blue shorts and black slides.

Bridgemon is 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If anyone has seen Bridgemon or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.

