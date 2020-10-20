MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Dawson Bridgemon.
Bridgemon left Bay Pointe hospital on Monday, Oct. 19, at about 4:14 p.m., and has not been seen since. He was last seen in the Nevius Road area wearing a white T-shirt with blue shorts and black slides.
Bridgemon is 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds.
If anyone has seen Bridgemon or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
LATEST STORIES
- All 62 residents of Kansas nursing home test positive for coronavirus
- Mobile police searching for missing 17-year-old
- Indiana man admits to pushing toddler down stairs after argument over food, court docs show
- WKRG Sports Overtime: South Alabama Basketball Preview
- 18K+ votes cast in three Northwest Florida counties on first day of early voting