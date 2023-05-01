MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are searching for a man who allegedly robbed at McDonald’s on Azalea Road while holding a knife, according to a release.

Police were called to the restaurant at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 for a robbery.

Police said the man “had brandished a knife and demanded cash from the cash register.”

The man took the money and ran away before officers arrived.

This remains an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information or details about this incident, you are urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.