Mobile Police searching for man wanted for robbing convenience store, causing Government Street crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the suspect wanted after robbing a convenience store who fled causing a wreck on Government Street Wednesday.

Police are asking for help finding Terrence Giddens, 30, who is wanted for a felony leaving the scene of an accident, robbery first degree, assault first degree and reckless endangerment.

The full police report states, “On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at approximately 9:19 a.m., police responded to Government Street at Ellis Avenue in reference to a serious traffic collision. Officers learned that minutes prior the suspect went to the Speed Stop gas station and stole beer. As the suspect ran outside, the store clerk tried to stop him by jumping onto the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect placed the vehicle in drive and began driving away traveling into oncoming traffic with the store clerk still holding on. The suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle causing a four-vehicle accident. An adult passenger and two children were inside the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect immediately fled with one child and the adult passenger stayed on scene with the other child. The store clerk is in critical but stable condition. The other victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information on where Giddens can be located should call police at 251-208-7211. Tips received can be anonymous.

Police say he is also connected to several thefts that occurred back in September at a department store in the mall.

