MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old who was reported missing on March 8 and last seen in the area of Grelot and Hillcrest Road.

Deangelo Laparis Jenkins, 26, “suffers from medical conditions that may impair his cognitive abilities,” and has a history of “wandering away from his residence.”

MPD provided a description and a few photos of Jenkins. He is 6-foot, weighing 350 pounds with brown eyes and “wears his hear in dreadlocks,” according to the release.

Jenkins was wearing a gray hoodie and black shirt at the time of his disappearance.

If anyone has any information on Jenkins’ whereabouts, you are urged to call the MPD immediately at 251-208-7211.