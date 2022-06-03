MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who is allegedly exploiting the elderly.

MPD said on May 20 around 5 p.m. police responded to the 6300 block of Woodcrest Drive in reference to a theft. A 90-year-old man told police an unknown man informed the victim he had completed power washing his home and required $200 as payment. The man took $700 from the victim and left the house.

Two days later around 1 p.m., an 80-year-old man informed police that he was at Walmart when a man approached him offering to power wash the elderly man’s home. The elderly man and the suspect went to the home in the 6200 block of Sherry Drive. The two agreed on $500 as a proper fee for power washing the house and sidewalk. The elderly man paid in cash before the work was completed. The man informed the elderly man he was scared by a snake in the backyard and left without doing any of the work.

MPD says at this time there are no other reports of exploitation of the elderly and the man in the photos is the only suspect.