MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for public help locating a man accused of robbing a 17-year-old at a local Waffle House.

According to a release sent previously by the Mobile Police Department, the teenager was robbed at the Cottage Hill Waffle House around 10 p.m. on July 2. The man accused of robbing the victim allegedly told the victim the lights in his truck were malfunctioning. Once outside, the man “assaulted [the teenager] with a knife” and took his truck keys.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the father of one of the teenagers who was at the Waffle House the night the incident occurred.

“My son and three of his friends were celebrating one of his buddies’ birthday, and they decided to go to Waffle House and eat dinner,” said Chris Brown.

Brown said there was a struggle between the teenager and the attacker happened. The attacker cut the teenager in the stomach with the knife.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.