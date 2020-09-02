Mobile Police searching for Intown Suites robbery, shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a person and shot them at the Intown Suites Thursday.

44-year-old Relando Nettles Sr. Nettles is wanted on robbery first-degree and assault second-degree charges.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, at about 12:45 p.m., Nettles robbed the victim of his money and then shot the victim while inside a room at the Intown Suites at 1116 West I-65 Service Road South.

Nettles is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. The photo shows him having long braids, but Mobile Police say he no longer has long braids.

Anyone with information on where Nettles can be located is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

