UPDATE (6:32 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested 74-year-old Herbert Smith and charged him with first degree robbery.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said officers are searching for a bank robbery suspect Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man took an “undisclosed amount of cash” from Commonwealth Bank on Springhill Avenue.

There were “no weapons reportedly displayed” by the man believed to be involved, according to police.

Police said no one has been taken into custody at this time.