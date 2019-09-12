Mobile Police searching for attempted home burglary suspects in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two suspects connected to an attempted home burglary off of Burma Road West Thursday afternoon.

The attempted burglary happened on the 5000 block of Burma Road West near Dodge Elementary School. Police say the two men attempted to break into the home.

Officers have now set up a perimeter around the area and continue to search for the men. They are described as black males. One is wearing a white shirt, the other possibly wearing red pants, according to Mobile Police.

Mobile County Public Schools says police say the issue has been resolved and did not put Dodge Elementary school on lockdown.

