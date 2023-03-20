MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Deanta Dubose, 19, who is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday, March 11 at a Quick Stop.

Police said Dubose is considered armed and dangerous and “should not be approached.”

Police said they were called to the Quick Stop on Overlook Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 where they found Willie Thomas Jr., 19, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. Police said they also found another 19-year-old in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

While at the hospital with the 19-year-old, police said a 20-year-old man was dropped off with a gunshot wound.

On Monday, MPD said they could not disclose “Dubose’s role in the incident” since he is not in custody.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dubose, you are urged to call the MPD at 251-208-7211. You can also send an anonymous tip or text at 844-251-0644. You can also leave a anonymous tip online at mobilepd.org/crimetip.