Mobile police search for second suspect in Ladd-Peebles shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police said in a Monday news conference that they are looking for a second suspect in connection with Friday night’s shooting during a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Police said they are looking for Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, 19. He has five active warrants out for attempted murder. Mobile police said they believe he fired the shots into the crowd of people at the Vigor-Williamson game. Mobile police said thousands were in attendance celebrating Vigor’s Homecoming.

Hezakiah Belfon, 19 (Courtesy: MPD)

According to police, the shooting happened Friday at 9:54 p.m. Five people were shot. The victims include two adults and three juveniles, ranging in age from 15-17. Three victims have been released from the hospital, two are still recovering at the hospital.

Police said the motive of the shooting is not known at this time. But they do know there was some type of argument between two groups, and one of the suspects pulled out his gun and started shooting. Mobile police said several shots were fired in the West concourse into a crowd of people, hitting those five people.

Jai Montrell Scott, 19, was arrested Saturday night after police say he turned himself in. Scott is charged with five counts of attempted murder.

If you know where Belfon is, you are urged to come forward.

Mobile County Public Schools announced on Monday they will move two upcoming high school football games in response to the shooting.