THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department asked for the public’s help finding two sisters who walked away from the apartment complex where they live Monday night, according to a police news release.

Surveillance video shows Teonna Parker, 11, and LeShae Parker, 13, walking away from the Plantation Road apartment complex at 11:02 p.m. Monday. A relative called the police the next morning at about 10:30 to report the teens missing.

Here is the description of the teens given by Mobile Police: “Teonna was last seen wearing a brown shirt. She has brown hair and brown eyes, wears glasses, and is 5’2″, 100 lbs. LeShae was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink shorts. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5’2″, 110 lbs.”

Mobile Police asked anyone with information about the teens to call the department at 251-208-7211.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story listed Teonna Parker’s age as 12, as originally reported by police. Police clarified that she is 11-years-old.