MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Police said a man walked into the store, “acted if he was armed with a gun” and demanded money from the register. Police said the man left after he got money.

News 5 reached out MPD Monday afternoon and police still said it is unknown if the man had a gun or not during the robbery.

This remains an ongoing investigation. If you have any information in reference to this crime, you are urged to call the MPD at 251-208-7211.