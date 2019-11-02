Mobile Police ask for help finding missing 18-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for help finding missing person 18-year-old Adrian Daniel Lomax. Police say Lomax was last seen on November 1 at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 6800 block of Norfolk Court.

Mobile Police say Lomax frequents the area of Zeigler Boulevard at Athey Road and may hang out in the 6500 block of Zeigler Boulevard.

Police say Lomax is possibly armed, so use caution because he has a history of becoming angered and enraged when he is confronted and told what to do.

If anybody sees or knows Lomax whereabouts please call (251)208-7211.