Mobile Police ask for help finding missing 18-year-old

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for help finding missing person 18-year-old Adrian Daniel Lomax. Police say Lomax was last seen on November 1 at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 6800 block of Norfolk Court.

Mobile Police say Lomax frequents the area of Zeigler Boulevard at Athey Road and may hang out in the 6500 block of Zeigler Boulevard.

Police say Lomax is possibly armed, so use caution because he has a history of becoming angered and enraged when he is confronted and told what to do.

If anybody sees or knows Lomax whereabouts please call (251)208-7211.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar