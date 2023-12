MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting that occurred at a Mobile apartment complex was accidental, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to The Estates at Lafayette Square Wednesday night around 9:40 for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital and the severity of his injuries remains unknown.