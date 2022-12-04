MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said Sunday they have no reports of an alleged kidnapping, following rumors on social media that a girl was kidnapped in Mobile Saturday night.
According to a Facebook post, at around 9 p.m. Saturday night near Texas Roadhouse a group of people witnessed a girl hanging out of a car screaming for help. The post claimed the people that witnessed the incident called 911, however, Mobile Police Department officials said they did not receive a report.
We have not recieved a missing persons or an alleged kidnapping report.Mobile Police Department
The Mobile County crime map also does not show a report being made.
