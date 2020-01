MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have retracted the arrest of 33-year-old Tamorris Mickles.

Police said after further review of the evidence, the arrest was retracted at the discretion of the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Mickles was previously charged with the murder of 40-year-old Ricardo Parker, who was shot and killed on Union Avenue on Nov. 27, 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.

