Mobile police respond to three overnight shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police responded to three early morning shootings. Two of the shootings were minutes apart.

The latest shooting was reported at 5:20 a.m. at the Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Rd. Hours earlier, Mobile police were called to Chevalier Drive at 1:30 a.m., and another shooting was reported on Dexter Ave. at 1:59 a.m.

All three crimes were reported on public crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website. WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.

Article updated at 6:17 a.m. with new information about the third overnight shooting.