Mobile police respond to three overnight shootings

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police responded to three early morning shootings. Two of the shootings were minutes apart.

The latest shooting was reported at 5:20 a.m. at the Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Rd. Hours earlier, Mobile police were called to Chevalier Drive at 1:30 a.m., and another shooting was reported on Dexter Ave. at 1:59 a.m.

All three crimes were reported on public crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website. WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.

Article updated at 6:17 a.m. with new information about the third overnight shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories