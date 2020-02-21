Mobile Police respond to three suspected school threats on the same day

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers were called to three different Mobile County Public Schools on the same day over reports of suspected threats. While police determined none of the threats were credible, they included the reports in the overnight recap.

All of the reports were on Thursday, February 20. The first was to Williamson High School at 2:39 in the afternoon. Officers learned a student had “forcefully removed property from another student in the hallway. The police report said that the victim allegedly made threats against the school. Officers said they talked to school administrators who said the school would handle the incident. The school was not placed on lockdown.

Another incident was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday. Police responded to Causey Middle School. The report said officers were told by the principal that students were sharing a message making threatening statements toward the school. The officers determined they were old messages and not credible.

The third incident was reported at Hankins Middle School at 7 p.m. Officers were responding to a report from a student about another student who threatened to shoot up the school after a fight. Officers reported that they spoke with all parties involved and to the school administrator and determined it was safe for students to go to school.

