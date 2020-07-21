Mobile Police respond to shots fired at hotel off I-65 service road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to the Homegate Inn off the I-65 service road late Tuesday morning to a report of shots fired.
Mobile Police say two are in custody after the incident on Springdale Boulevard. MPD says no one was injured.
