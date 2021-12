MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are on the scene of a shooting on Mill Street.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Mill Street at about 6:25 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew at the scene. The street is cordoned off with crime scene tape and homicide detectives are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more details become available.