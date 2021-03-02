UPDATE: Five year old child shot, suspect in custody

UPDATE 03/02/21 12:35PM: Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5 that a five year old child was shot and the suspect is now in custody.

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are responding to a shooting on Marine Street. According to the Mobile Sheriff’s Department Crime map, an assault and shooting occurred at a home on Marine Street, just a block from Broad Street. It was reported at 11:55 a.m.

Police tell us TRONISHA ELLIS, 29 29-year-old Tronisha Ellis was arrested on scene for this shooting. She is accused of shooting inside the home, hitting the 5-year-old victim Zedaya Cook in the next, aiming towards another child and the father of the home.

