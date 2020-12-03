Mobile police respond to shooting near Trinity Gardens Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are on the scene of a shooting on Williams Street near Trinity Gardens Park.

Mobile Fire-Rescue treated two men for life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital.

It happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information.

