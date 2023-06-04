MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting near a sports bar on Springhill Avenue. The Mobile County 911 map says a shooting was reported at 3211 Springhill Avenue shortly before 2 Sunday morning. That’s the address for Sidewayz Sports Bar and Grill. When we arrived we saw Mobile Police had cordoned off a section of the street with crime scene tape outside of the bar.

Right now it’s not clear what happened or if anyone was hurt. We have reached out to the Mobile Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back. We’ll update this story as we get more information.