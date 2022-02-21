MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have said they responded to a shooting at Jameson Suite on Friday night, Feb 18. The shooting occurred around 9:53 p.m.

Officers responded to 70 Springdale Blvd. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers discovered a male victim and his ex-girlfriend were involved in an argument that turned into a physical fight. The man’s ex-girlfriend pulled out a gun and began shooting. She hit several hotel rooms and an unoccupied vehicle.

MPD says no one was reported injured and this shooting is an ongoing investigation at this time.

MPD has not announced any arrests made in regards to this shooting.