MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were kept busy this Thanksgiving holiday. In total, officers responded to three burglaries and five theft of properties.

What’s the difference?

Alabama law classifies burglary as someone who remains illegally in a place with intent to commit a crime. Theft of property is classified as taking something without the use of force.

Belsaw Avenue burglary

Officers were called to the 500 block of Belsaw Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a report of a home invasion. When officers arrived, a victim told them a man kicked in the front door of the home and threatened the victim with a gun. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.

Webb Avenue burglary

On Thursday, Nov. 24, MPD officers were called to the 2000 block of Webb Avenue for a burglary. The victim told officers an unknown man tried to enter the victim’s home while she and her mother were asleep. The man ran before the officers arrived. This investigation is ongoing.

Dauphin Street burglary

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Dauphin Street for a burglary on Nov. 26 at 9:42 a.m. When officers arrived they found Shawn Wilson, 31, and arrested him.

BJ’s Restaurant theft of property

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, officers were called to BJ’s Restaurant on Airport Boulevard in regards to a theft. Officers were told that a man had taken property from the business without paying. Officers then found the man and a car chase started. The chase ended at the 100 block of Fenwick Road and Charles Johnson, 23, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to obey and theft of property.

Dillards’s theft of property

Officers were called to Dillard’s on Friday, Nov. 25 for reports of a theft. When officers arrived, they were told a man was seen hiding items and walking out of the store with them without paying. Officers found Bruce Jackson Jr., 28, and arrested him on three counts of theft of property.

West Side Court theft of property

On Sunday, Nov. 27, officers were called to West Side Court, near West Side Drive, in response to a theft. Officers arrived and found Brandon Smith, 37, and took him into custody.