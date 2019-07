UPDATE (3:40 p.m.) — Police are allowing Walmart employees to enter the building.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are responding to the Walmart for a report of a bomb threat.

According to shoppers, they were told to evacuate the Walmart, located on the I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Airport Blvd.

Mobile Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

This is a developing story.