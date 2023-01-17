UPDATE (11:22 a.m.): Mobile Police said officers found a man shot several times in the driver seat of a car. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police said no one else was in the car by the time they arrived.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were at 61Ninety West apartments Tuesday morning. Mobile Police confirmed they went to the apartment complex to investigate a potential shooting.

WKRG News 5 sent a team to the scene. Several Mobile Police vehicles were at the apartment complex gate at 10:30 a.m. Homicide detectives were seen at the apartments. Police said they would provide more information as they learn more.

A witness at the apartment complex said they heard 10 shots.

61Ninety West apartments is located on Lloyds Lane and Girby Road, across the street from Burns Middle School.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back here and watch on-air for updates.