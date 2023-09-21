UPDATE (4:56 p.m.): Officers on the scene said the man was shot in both legs. MFRD has transported him to the hospital. The shooting happened near the gas pumps.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a food mart in Theodore where a man was found with a gunshot wound, according to officials.

Officers were called to M&M Food Mart around 4:10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. They found the man with what they believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials said no other details are available. WKRG has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story when more information is available.