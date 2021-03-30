Mobile Police respond to gun violence and the children that it’s affected

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After multiple children are subject to gun violence within a month, the Mobile Police Department has a plan to be more proactive.

A shooting into a vehicle driving in Maysville Monday left a mother and her 3-year-old son injuried. The mother was shot, and the son hit with broken glass from a shot-out window. This marks the third child within a month to be subject to gun violence.

“By the grace of God we have not had to bury three children under the age of 5, and I don’t think there is anywhere in the world where that would be OK,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste when he spoke with WKRG News 5 about this violence.

The first shooting happening on Feb. 27 on Farnell Drive, where 5-year-old Demarcus Austin was shot in the back of the head. He is now in stable condition. The second being just a few days later on Marine Street, where 5-year-old Zedaya Cook was shot in the neck after an altercation inside a home. Battiste tells us in Monday’s shooting, the child and mother were not the targets but rather her other 14-year-old son, who she was on the way to pick up when shots were fired into the car.

Battiste says they have to step up and be more proactive in the community becoming more visible and ensuring safety. “That segment of our community that has devalued life to that degree — we have to get them back on track so we can make sure that we continue to move our city and community in the right direction as it relates to quality of life. It’s hard to stop an emotional act, but you can certainly do some things that will give you an advantage, and so Mobile police is working on a plan to be more aggressive in our approach to some of the violent behavior we have seen in our community.”