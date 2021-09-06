Mobile police respond to four shootings, near-drowning, and strangulation over weekend

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department released the criminal activity that occurred over the weekend of Sept. 3 to 5. A total of four shootings occurred, one near-drowning, and a domestic dispute involving strangulation.

Early Saturday morning shooting

MPD said in a release a shooting occurred early Saturday morning around 5:24 a.m. Police responded to one shot at the 800 block of Donald Street.

When the police arrived they found a victim who had been shot in the left leg by a known subject. The victim’s home and vehicle were also struck in the gunfire.

MPD said upon further investigation the detective discovered the victim drove to 1000 block of Etta Avenue and was followed by the shooter. The subject shot at the victim, discharging multiple rounds at the Etta Avenue location into two occupied vehicles.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is still ongoing.

Early Sunday morning shooting

MPD said in a release a shooting occurred early Sunday morning around 6:45 a.m. Police responded to one armed with a gun to 4356 Halls Mill Road, Mill Run Apartments.

Upon arrival, police discovered the victim and a known subject got into a domestic dispute. During the investigation, police determined the victim was attempting to leave when the subject opened fire and struck the victim’s vehicle.

No one was injured. MPD said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Sunday morning shooting

Police said another shooting occurred Sunday, this one around 9:30 a.m. Police responded to the 600 block of Glenwood Street in reference to the victim finding a bullet hole in her vehicle.

MPD said upon arrival a bullet hole was found in the woman’s car. No one was injured in this shooting.

MPD said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Sunday afternoon shooting

MPD said in a release a shooting occurred Sunday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. Police responded to the 700 block of Glenwood Street in reference to the victim discovering a bullet hole damage to her home.

Upon arrival, police discovered the residence had been struck multiple times. No one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Near-drowning Saturday evening

MPD said in a release a near-drowning occurred Saturday evening in the 4000 block of Diamond Avenue around 5:57 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in the pool. The child’s mother performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the child to the hospital.

Police discovered the child slipped through a slightly opened door before being discovered in the pool.

The child is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

Sunday morning domestic dispute by strangulation

MPD said in a release a domestic dispute by strangulation occurred on Sunday morning around 11 a.m. in the 6100 block of Kirby Road.

Upon arrival, police say they determined the victim and known subject were involved in an argument. The argument then turned physical.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined the subject strangled the victim during the argument.

Kenan Portis, 30, was arrested.