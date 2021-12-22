Mobile Police respond to Domestic Violence incident, both parties arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to a domestic violence call around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Darius Cole, 25, and Aria Gordon, 29, were both involved in a verbal argument that turned physical, according to a Mobile Police news release. Cole choked Gordon, which led to Gordon throwing objects at Cole’s vehicle. This caused damage to Cole’s vehicle and broke the back window.

The incident occurred around the 400 block of Tisdale Street. Both parties were arrested at the scene.

