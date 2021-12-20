Mobile Police respond to domestic violence, find stolen tow truck

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call when they discovered a stolen tow truck. The domestic violence called was in the area of Brandy Lane on Monday, Dec. 20.

The officers discovered that Michael Langley, 38, was in possession of a tow truck that was not registered to him, according to MPD. The officers determined the tow truck had been stolen out of the county’s jurisdiction.

Langley was arrested at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories