Mobile Police respond to domestic violence, find stolen tow truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call when they discovered a stolen tow truck. The domestic violence called was in the area of Brandy Lane on Monday, Dec. 20.

The officers discovered that Michael Langley, 38, was in possession of a tow truck that was not registered to him, according to MPD. The officers determined the tow truck had been stolen out of the county’s jurisdiction.

Langley was arrested at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.