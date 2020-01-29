Homicide investigation underway on Schwarz Street in Mobile

UPDATE (12:46 p.m) — MPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Police say there are no suspects at this time.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is working a report of a shooting on Schwarz street Wednesday.
The scene was reported between Edwards Avenue and Clement Street around 11:45 am. News 5 is working to learn more.
