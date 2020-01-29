Homicide investigation underway on Schwarz Street in Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (12:46 p.m) — MPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is working a report of a shooting on Schwarz street Wednesday.

The scene was reported between Edwards Avenue and Clement Street around 11:45 am. News 5 is working to learn more.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories