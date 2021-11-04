Mobile police report two more daytime shootings Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to reports of two people who were shot in separate incidents in Mobile Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:45 p.m., officers were called to Mobile Infirmary Hospital in reference to a person shot. The victim was near Lexington Avenue when she heard gunshots in the area, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The woman was shot in her stomach and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Then, at about 4 p.m., officers were called to University Health Hospital in reference to a person shot. Mobile Police say the victim was in the area of Eagle and Raven Drives when he heard gunshots coming from a vehicle. Police say “unknown subjects” fired shots at the victim from a vehicle and struck him in the left hand.

Mobile Police say both investigations are ongoing.

Both of these shootings were reported after Mobile police and Mobile County sheriff’s deputies were working a shooting on Dauphin Street at I-65 at about 1 p.m. In that shooting, shots were fired into a vehicle, and the victim drove himself to the area of Springhill Avenue and I-65.

