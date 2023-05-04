MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police report that officers are seeing more cars stolen in 2023.

According to Police, the department reports 193 cars stolen so far this year. Officers say that means they’ve seen a 7% year-to-date increase in auto theft.

WKRG broke down the figures. Mobile Police report 66 cars have been stolen using keys.

According to officers, that means people left their cars unlocked, with the keys inside and someone stole the vehicle. It accounts for 34% of stolen cars.

Officers say 20 cars were stolen while they were left running. According to MPD, that type of theft accounts for 10% of stolen cars.

WKRG News 5 asked MPD which areas in the city are seeing the biggest issues when it comes to car theft, but officers say there are no one or two areas. Officers say the increase in car theft is happening all over the City.

There are some ways you can help prevent yourself from becoming a victim. Officers suggest parking in areas that are well-lit, taking valuables out of your car, locking your car and remembering to bring your keys inside your house.

According to a press release from police, “thieves are actively preying on crimes of opportunity.”