MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a chilly night and it may have made some people stay home from the Order of Inca Parade. MPD reports the crowd was 44,500 people. For context, Mobile Mask says that the crowd is 6,000 people smaller than the Order of Inca Parade from two years ago.

Additional stats from the Mobile Police Department: “Mobile Police responded to 14 complaints. One child was reported lost. A total of 55 parking citations were issued and 11 vehicles were towed.”

This is the second weekend of parades for the city of Mobile. It’s a long-awaited carnival season after a two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns.