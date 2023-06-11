MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are reminding the public about the city’s curfew restrictions for minors as summer begins and teens have more free time.

The curfew for minors begins at 10 p.m. and ends the following morning at 5 a.m., according to the city. Police will be enforcing the curfew through “strict measures”, including increases in ID checks, during this period.

Police say they will “heavily enforce” the curfew in Mobile’s Downtown Entertainment District and encouraged parents and guardians to “take an active role in accompanying minors after curfew hours”, the release read.

“By respecting and abiding by the curfew regulations, we can collectively create an atmosphere where everyone can have a memorable and enjoyable experience. Let’s work together to make this summer a safe one for all,” reads the release.