Mobile Police releases third part of policies and procedures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released a third part of its policies and procedures, which describes the organization and administration of the department.
Notably, a five-page description of the department’s intelligence and cyber-intelligence is omitted.
The full document can be viewed below.
