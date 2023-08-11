MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department released a video Friday of a man attempting to steal two cases of beer from the Texaco Food Mart Store at 1507 Springhill Avenue.

MPD officials said they need help identifying the man. The unidentified man grabbed two cases of beer and tried to leave without paying. The cashier responded by locking the door to prevent the suspect from leaving.

The suspect attempted to open the locked glass door with his body multiple times, which ultimately cracked the glass. The cashier fearfully unlocked the door, allowing the suspect to flee the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.