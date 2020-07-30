Mobile Police release part of its policies and procedures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released part of its policies and procedures on its website.

It’s a 30-page document outlining their general orders. The document outlines the department’s authorized use of deadly force policy. It says when it can be used, how it can be used and what is prohibited use of deadly force.

MPD promised to publish its handbook by the end of the week. This follows demands and protests for visibility.

Click here to view the document.

