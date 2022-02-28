MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released their diversion route for Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday ahead of the parades.

Motorists are asked to go eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue before turning right on Bizzell Avenue. From Bizzell Avenue, motorists should turn back westbound on Pecan Street. Once on Pecan Street, motorists will need to turn onto Short Earle Street, Fisher Alley, then Short Bloodgood Street.

This will help make traffic run smoother around the parade route. Please keep in mind that once the parades begin Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue will be closed to traffic.