MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man accused of burglarizing St. Paul’s Episcopal School March 1. On Tuesday March 8, Mobile Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Officers were called to St. Paul’s Episcopal School Wednesday, March 2 at 4051 Old Shell Road near Spring Hill College. There, officers found vandalized school rooms and broken windows.

Investigators found surveillance video showing the man who allegedly burglarized the school and damaged three classrooms, according to a news release from the MPD.

The man is shown wearing a pink sweater and green shorts. He is also carrying a skateboard.

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts or any other crime, call the MPD at 251-208-1700.