MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have released the identity of a man shot and killed on Clarke Avenue over the weekend.

Police said 23-year-old Karlos Pettway was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on West Clarke Avenue near Prichard.

Mobile police were called to the location for one person who had been shot, and when police arrived, they found a man dead at a home there.

This is still an active investigation.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or you can submit an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.