Mobile Police prostitution sting leads to 14 arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit arrested 14 people during Operation Supply and Demand this week. Officers posed as prostitutes in an effort to curtail the street-level crime of prostitution that is often linked to other violent crimes.

Officers conducted the sting operation at multiple locations citywide on June 20.

Here is a list of the individuals arrested and their charges.

Hannah Statkewicz – Loitering Soliciting Prostitution Christina Corley – Loitering Soliciting Prostitution, Possession Drug Paraphernalia Jacqueline Faulkner -Loitering Soliciting Prostitution, Possession Drug Paraphernalia Timothy Patt – Loitering Soliciting Prostiution, Possession Drug Paraphernalia Brittany Kilpatrick – Loitering Soliciting Prostitution Karlesha Hopkins – Loitering Soliciting Prostitution, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest Jessica Singleton -Loitering Soliciting Prostitution Calvin Hunter -Loitering Soliciting Prostitution Arthur Weaver -Patronizing a Prostitute Paul Powe – Loitering Soliciting Prostitution Aarmon Culbreth – Patronizing a Prostitute Lavelle Jones -Patronizing a Prostitute Charles Bell – Patronizing a Prostitute Robert Lett – Patronizing a Prostitute