MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a person has died after their vehicle overturned and caught fire on Thursday, May 12.

Officials said at about 12:15 p.m., officers were called to Riviera Du Chien Road for a vehicle fire. Officers found that the driver was headed home when they ran off of the driveway into a wooded area. The vehicle then overturned and caught on fire. The only person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by Mobile Fire and Rescue.

Mobile Fire and Rescue originally responded to the area for a woods fire but when they arrived they discovered the wood fire was caused by the car.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.