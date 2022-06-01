MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two children were shot and killed in just two days in the city of Mobile. The latest, a 14-year-old girl.

14-year-old Ciara Jackson was killed on Michael Donald Avenue. Police said she was just riding around with friends when they ‘encountered people with guns’ who intentionally shot into their vehicle.

Jackson just graduated 8th-grade last week before she came to Mobile to visit family.

She lives with her grandmother in Waller, Texas. Her grandmother, Fredia Jackson said she just saw her granddaughter on Saturday before she left for Mobile.

“This is the worst date of my life,” said Jackson.

Ciara Jackson, 14

Her grandmother said Ciara was her beacon of light. “She loved to dance. She should have been a Tiktok phenomenon,” said Jackson.

Ciara also leaves behind a 13-year-old brother who is trying to understand what happened. Jackson said they are in shock.

“My emotions range from anger to hatred, to trying to be consoling,” said Jackson.

Ciara was shot inside of a car on Michael Donald Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

“My granddaughter was in Alabama and her life has been taken for senseless gun violence once again. It has to stop. It has to stop. No parent or grandparent should feel this grief. And this horrid sense of loss. It has to end somewhere,” said Jackson.

Two teens were arrested and charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied car. A 16-year-old and 18-year-old Lamonyae Forrest. As he was escorted to metro jail, Forrest claimed he didn’t do it. “It was an accident,” he told cameras as he was escorted to a police patrol car.

This is the 23rd homicide in the City of Mobile this year, and the second child killed in gun violence in two days.

Mobile police spokesperson Sergeant John Young made a passionate plea asking when is enough.

“A black girl is gunned down on that street by a black man is disgusting, there I said it. THere’s a subculture of gun violence in the City of Mobile with young black men and it’s high damn time we did something about it,” said Sergeant Young.

Her grandmother is also begging for the violence to stop as her family grieves.

“It is senseless. There is no sense in this. Put the guns down, please I’m begging. Please put the guns down,” said Jackson.

Mobile police are asking for the community’s help to end the recent violence. Asking people to come forward if they say something.