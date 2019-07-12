Mobile Police operation targets drug dealers

MOBILE, Ala. – In an effort to reduce the number of street-level drug dealers in the Campgrounds and Bottoms communities, the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit conducted Operation Déjà vu today. Officers executed 11 search warrants on locations and individuals involved in the selling and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Eight people were arrested. Of that number, seven were targets. A total of seven guns were recovered.

During the operation, a temporary restraining order (TRO) was placed on 1328 Lola St. due to the high volume of drug activity that has occurred at the location.

Here is a list of the individuals arrested and their charges.

Shaun Brown, 37

· Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance Gregory Fowler, 46

· Certain Person Forbidden

· Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Alfonse Owes, 62

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

Thaddeus Williams, 35

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

Eric Curry, 33

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Walter Altman, 24

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Derrick Evans, 48

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

· Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance Ricky Lewis, 28

· Fugitive from Justice